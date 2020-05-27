5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 27 May 2020

Today's channel partner news involves Air IT, Automation Anywhere RPA, CBT, Cisco Systems, Datrium, Information Services Group, Niagara Networks, PlanetOne, RTech, SkySwitch, Splunk, TBI, Wipro, Xello & more.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. COVID-19 and Layoffs: Women account for 55% of the 20.5 million who lost their jobs in April 2020, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. The unemployment rate for adult women quintupled to 15.5% in April, an all-time high, according to an analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm.

2. Cloud & Machine Learning: Splunk has enhanced Splunk Cloud, Splunk Data Stream Processor (DSP) and Splunk Connected Experiences with various cloud and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

3. Talent – MSP: Air IT has named Mark Whitehead as sales director. Private equity firm August Equity invested in the MSP earlier this year. Also, John Whitty succeeded Air IT founder Todd McQuilkin as CEO.

4. Talent – Systems Integrator: CBT has hired former HPE Channel Chief Rob Schaeffer as president.

B. Channel Partner Programs & Strategic Alliances

1. Remote Work Partner Opportunities: Cisco explains them here.

2. Partnership – Service Providers: TBI and RTech Solutions have partnered to promote technology as a service bundles nationwide. The offerings span business continuity, primary Internet connectivity, POTS-over-LTE, Internet of Things (IoT) services, and more.

3. Partnership: PlanetOne has agreed to deliver Granite Telecommunications‘ managed communications services to multilocation businesses through its extensive network of telecom agents and IT solutions providers.

4. VoiP and UCaaS: SkySwitch, a channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has added Fanvil to its desk phone lineup in the online SkySwitch Store.

5. Partner Program – IT Services: Wipro has launched a global channel partner program. Among the areas of focus: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several Wipro products have helped clients meet their requirements for remote working, business continuity, security, and seamless supply chain and worker safety among others, the company says.

6. Partner Program – Data Protection: Xello Australia has agreed to resell Datrium, a provider of cloud-native disaster recovery with ransomware protection. On related notes, Datrium recently opened a new ANZ (Australia New Zealand) office.

7. Partner Program – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Information Services Group, global technology research and advisory firm, is now an Automation Anywhere preferred business partner.

8. Partner Program – Network Management: Niagara Networks has expanded its channel program in the Americas.

