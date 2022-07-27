5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 27 July 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves Atos financing, AWS for MSSPs, IT By Design Build IT Live 2022, Microsoft earnings, Netrise & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Conference News & Analysis: Track all the news from the Build IT Live 2022 conference right here. If you’d like to potentially meet at the conference then please send me an email ([email protected]) with the subject line “Meet at Build IT Live.”

2. IT Spending – Microsoft Sounds Upbeat: Microsoft’s Q4 earnings fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, but the company said it expected double-digit growth in sales and operating income in fiscal 2023, with margins roughly flat, SeekingAlpha reported.

3. IT Services – Atos Turnaround?: Atos has secured financing for a turnaround plan and forecast further improvement in sales in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported. The upbeat statements come after a CEO change and a company reorganization earlier this year.

4. Partnership – IoT Security: NetRise and Fortress Information Security are partnering to further safeguard critical infrastructure.

5. Research – Record Data Breach Costs: The average cost of a data breach is now $4.35 million, up 13% over the past two years, IBM reported.

6. AWS and MSSPs: Track the latest AWS re:Inforce 2022 cybersecurity conference news here.

