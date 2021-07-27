5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 27 July 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Managed Print Services – Compliance: MPS Monitor, a software company that helps MSPs and businesses to deploy managed print services, has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance.

2. Intel Roadmap – Wall Street Skeptical?: Intel, led by new CEO Pat Gelsinger, has vowed to accelerate its process and packaging innovations. The chip giant’s updated product roadmap surfaced amid recent speculation that Intel may acquire GlobalFoundries. After looking at the Intel roadmap, Wall Street is still wondering whether the chip giant can regain overall business momentum. Indeed, Intel’s stock was down roughly 2 percent after the roadmap announcement.

3. Commvault Quarter Financial Results: Data protection company Commvault announced results for Q1 of fiscal 2022. The metrics included:

Total revenues of $183.4 million, up 6% year over year.

Recurring revenue now represents 78% of Commvault’s revenue.

Net income of $13.9 million, up from $2.3 million in Q1 of 2021.

Commvault’s financial results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

4. Funding – IoT Sensors: Wiliot has raised $200 million in a Series C funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

5. Venture Capital – Cybersecurity Fund: NightDragon has closed NightDragon Growth I, a new $750 million venture capital fund. The fund is designed to invest in and advise late-stage and growth companies in the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industry, NightDragon says.

6. SolarWinds Stock – Reverse Split: SolarWinds ($SWI) is planning a reverse stock split. The move comes after SolarWinds spun off its MSP software unit, N-able ($NABL).

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Integration – Technology Cost Management and ITSM: Apptio is now a certified solution available in the ServiceNow Store. The integration provides ServiceNow users with a “near real-time view into their organization’s actual technology cost structure,” Apptio asserts.

2. Partnership – SD-WANs: Epsilon, a global connectivity service provider, has expanded its data services portfolio to support the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform.

3. Partnership – Mobile Military App: Accenture and Pegasystems have developed PostingConnect, a cloud and mobile app that simplifies the Australian Defence Force (ADF)’s relocation process for service members and their families.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar