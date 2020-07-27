5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 27 July 2020

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, July 27, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. MSP Technologies – Datto Product Strategy: New Datto Chief Product Officer Radhesh Menon describes his top priorities here…

2. MSP Partners – Cisco Managed Services: The networking giant shares various managed services updates here…

3. MSP Partners – Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response services are now available to MSPs.

4. Partnership – SD-WANs: Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.5 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, will operate Wanify‘s managed SD-WAN solutions for its small and medium business (SMB) and enterprise customers.

5. Microsoft Application Performance: Riverbed is adding new cloud-based offerings into its arsenal of Riverbed Application Acceleration Solutions, all specifically built to help significantly accelerate and provide a consistent user experience for Microsoft collaboration, productivity and video streaming applications.

