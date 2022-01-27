5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 27 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, January 27, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Funding – MSP Software: SuperOps.ai disclosed details today.

2. Executive Leadership – Cloud Marketplace for MSPs: Pax8 has hired Elizabeth McIlhany as senior VP of product. She reports to Scott Chasin, chief technology officer, overseeing the product development teams and leading the product vision, strategy, and implementation, Pax8 said.

3. SD-WAN and SASE: Aryaka is converging its SD-WAN and SASE solutions for channel partners and end-customers.

4. Egnyte Pursues IPO: That’s the rumor.

5. Funding – IoT Sensors: I Squared Capital has invested in 1NCE, a provider of connectivity and software for the Internet of Things (IoT) at a global flat rate.

6. Partnership – Barracuda Networks and SentinelOne: They’re working together. More details soon.

7. Black Entrepreneurs: Sage in partnership with The BOSS Network launched the Sage Invest in Progress grant to support black women entrepreneurs in their first five years of business.

8. Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR): Keepit has formally entered the US market and established a U.S. headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. The announcement follows a $30 million investment in the company. Keepit protects data in such business applications as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce.

