5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 27 January 2020

Here are five (actually, a bit more…) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, January 27, 2020.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. ConnectWise Security Alert Site: ConnectWise has launched a security alert website to help customers and partners track security related statements, vulnerabilities, patches, compliance and privacy updates from the software company.

2. M&A – Multi-Cloud Networking: Arista Networks has acquired BigSwitch, SDxCentral reports.

3. M&A – Coding Schools: K12 Inc., a publicly-traded education company, has agreed to acquire Galvanize, a provider of coding bootcamps and co-working spaces across eight locations in the U.S., for $165 million in cash, according to The Information.

4. M&A – Cincinnati Bell Buyout Bidding War?: Cincinnati Bell has received an unsolicited buyout bid from an infrastructure fund whose name has not been disclosed. The new bid — valued at $12.00 per share — comes roughly one month after Brookfield Infrastructure Partners agreed to buy Cincinnati Bell for $10.50 per share. More details about the bidding war are here.

5. AI Automation & Careers: Nearly 70 percent of managers’ routine work will be completely automated by 2024 thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with workflow automation, Gartner predicts.

