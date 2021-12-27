5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 27 December 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, December 27, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Log4j and Log4Shell Vulnerabilities: 10% of all assessed assets are vulnerable to Log4Shell, and 30% of organizations haven’t even begun looking for this bug, according to Tenable.

2. Ransomware Attacks IT Consulting Firm: Global IT consulting firm Inetum Group suffered a ransomware cyberattack that impacted “certain operations” in France. Still, worldwide systems and customer systems were not impacted, Inetum said.

3. Avos Locker Ransomware Attacks: The Avos Locker ransomware family has been ramping up attacks while making significant effort to disable endpoint security products on the systems they target, according to Sophos.

4. 5G Equipment Replacements: Telefonica has bought 5G network equipment from Swedish manufacturer Ericsson to replace some of the Huawei gear it has rolled out in Spain. Related: See ChannelE2E’s worldwide list of countries and their policies related to Huawei equipment.

5. Another SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company): Future Tech II Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the disruptive technology sector in the US, filed with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. Related: See ChannelE2E’s list of more than 100 SPACs and the potential channel implications.

6. Apple App Store Under Scrutiny: The Netherlands’ top competition regulator said Apple broke the country’s competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker’s App Store payment policies. Related: See ChannelE2E’s worldwide list of antitrust investigations targeting Big Tech — including Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Microsoft.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar