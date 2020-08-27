5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 27 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, August 27, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Software Development: The Acacia Group has acquired TradeHelm, a software development, DevOps and technology managed services business based in Argentina.

2. Investment – Ingram Micro Cloud: Ingram Micro has invested in Zetaris, which develops an application programming interface (API) for instantly connecting and analyzing any data, whether its on-premises or in the cloud, the companies say.

3. MSP – SOC 2 Compliance: Buchanan Technologies has completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification for its managed services system. Conducted by Moss Adams, the certification asserts that Buchanan’s managed services practices and related policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards, the company says.

4. PSA Consolidation: CyberCX, a managed security services provider, is consolidating its ERP, PSA and CRM business systems onto FinancialForce and Salesforce.

5. Cloud CRM Analytics: Zendesk has launched Explore Enterprise, which enables Zendesk CRM customers to analyze real-time data in order to understand changing needs, the company says.

6. Partner Program – IoT: GlobalSign, a global Certificate Authority (CA), has reintroduced its IoT Partner Program.

7. Partner Program Growth: GitLab , the DevOps platform, has grown its global partner ecosystem by over 175 partners over the past year, the company says.

8. Microsoft Teams Security: MessageOps has released Team Captain. IT and security teams can now quickly garner key statistics pertaining to their Teams environment from a graphical dashboard to stay organized, compliant, productive and secure, MessageOps asserts.

9. NetApp Layoffs: The storage company is cutting 700 people, including Solidfire engineers.

10. AI Ethics: The Deloitte AI Institute has announced a Trustworthy AI framework. The framework aims to guide organizations on how to apply AI responsibly and ethically within their businesses.

