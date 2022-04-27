5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 27 April 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. SMBs Raise Prices: Sixty-eight percent of small employers are planning to raise average selling prices in the next three months, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). Moreover, 40% reported they would raise prices by 10% or more and about half (47%) reported between 4-9%, the research said.

2. MSP Cloud Marketplace: Pax8‘s cloud commerce for MSPs has expanded into Australia and New Zealand. The expansion news surfaces two weeks after Softbank invested in Pax8, lifting the company’s valuation to $1.7 billion.

3. Managed Azure Cloud Services: Otava has launched a Managed Azure Cloud service that “enables businesses to achieve the benefits of a fully managed Azure cloud environment,” the company asserted.

4, AWS Partner Program: These AWS partner program updates surfaced this week.

5. Sovereign Cloud Services: The newest VMware Sovereign Cloud designated partners are IONOS SE, Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Sopra Steria AS, and TDRA. This brings the total to 14 participants in the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative in distinct sovereign regions covering Canada, Mexico, Sweden, Norway, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, and the United States.

6. Channel Chief: IriusRisk, a threat modeling company, has named Elise Hayes as its strategic alliance director for North America.

7. Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Gluware has unveiled Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) , which allows users to “create, manage and monitor no-code workflows across a wide range of native and third-party integrations,” the company asserts.

8. Channel Chief – Data Protection: Cavelo has named Kris Shoemaker as head of channel sales.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar