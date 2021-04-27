5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 27 April 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Sip up.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Quarterly Financial Results: Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet are expected to announce quarterly results later today (April 27, 2021).

2. Small Business Printing: HP Inc. has expanded HP+, a smart printing system designed for consumers and small businesses. Powered by a new cloud-based ecosystem, HP+ makes “printing more secure, productive, and sustainable than ever,” HP asserts.

3. Database Cloud Services: OVHcloud, a public cloud services provider, has partnered with MongoDB to offer customers a fully managed MongoDB-as-a-Service solution across Europe.

4. eDiscovery and Litigation Software: Everlaw has generated a 67 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67% over the past three years, including a 140% increase in UK revenue year-over-year. Specific euro figures were not disclosed.

5. Partnership – Microsoft Azure Cloud: Equinix is expanding private network access to Microsoft Azure via Azure ExpressRoute on Platform Equinix to service customers in six new global markets, including Berlin, Bogotá, Canberra, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro and Seoul.

6. Partner Program: ZeroFOX, a provider of External Threat Intelligence and Protection, today announced the launch of the ZeroFOX Global Partner Program — which represents a “strategic pivot to a partner-first strategy,” the company says.

7. Distribution – Zero Trust Networking: Synnex has agreed to distribute Fudo Security‘s privileged access management (PAM) and Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions.

