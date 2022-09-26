5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 26 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, September 26, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Typically every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP CEO Change: Rackspace has named a new CEO as latest step in multi-cloud MSP’s reorganization.

2. MSP Partnership – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): qBotica has launched Automation Cube, a a managed services practice that deploys and maintains UiPath’s RPA software for end-customers. qBotica, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a Diamond-level UiPath partner.

3. SaaS Company Valuations: How much is a SaaS business worth? Here are some example valuation multiples based on SaaS company size and growth rates, according to SaaStr.

4. Big M&A Under Pressure: Mega-buyouts are getting more difficult to pull off amid rising interest rates, but there’s still ample financing available for many technology buyouts, Thoma Bravo CEO Orlando Bravo said. The private equity firm owns ConnectWise and Sophos, and has a stake in N-able, among other MSP-focused software companies.

5. Big Tech – Shared European Network Costs: Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and 13 other European telecoms providers made their strongest push for Big Tech to share network costs, citing the energy crisis and EU climate change goals, Reuters reported. However, Google said shared costs is a 10-year-old idea that is bad for consumers, and that the company was already investing millions in Internet infrastructure, Reuters added.

6. Amazon Miscalculates Employee Raises: Details are here.

