5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Monday 26 October 2020

Monday, October 26, 2020

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs)

Every business morning.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – IT Services: Deutsche Bank is in advanced talks to sell a technology services unit to Tata Consultancy Services, Asia’s biggest software exporter by market value, Bloomberg reports.

2. SAP Stock Plummets: SAP’s stock fell 20 percent in early morning trading on Monday, the biggest one-day drop in 24 years, Reuters reports. The reason? SAP abandoned mid-term profitability targets and is going “all in” on cloud computing.

3. Talent – AT&T Layoffs: The job cuts continue to mount.

4. Talent – HPE Layoffs: Hewlett Packard Enterprise has laid off roughly 500 staff across the company’s server, storage and networking teams, Blocks and Files reports. Also of note: Andrew Manners, VP and GM of HPE’s North America Storage business, is leaving the company, CRN reports.

5. Distribution: Synnex has agreed to distribute Foresite’s cybersecurity services, managed network security monitoring, assessment and compliance services to IT resellers.

6. Apple Device Management & Monitoring: Addigy appears to be in rapid growth mode, industry chatter says.

