5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 26 May 2022

Today's channel partner & MSP market news involves Accenture, ConnectWise, ePlus, Intel 471, Lenovo, Nutanix, SMX for AWS GovCloud, Snowflake, Splunk, Syncro MSP Patch Management, Tanium, Thoma Bravo & more.

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, May 26, 2022.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Patch management: Syncro — a cloud-based PSA and RMM software provider — has improved its OS Patch Management functionality to include the ability to:

Block patches by KB;

block patches globally or at individual policy levels;

customize based on Severity or Category of KB with expanded capabilities – Allow, Reject, and now Defer; and

take expanded look at information on Asset records.

2. Government MSP – Amazon Web Services: SMX has expanded its Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) offering and now offers AWS GovCloud support.

3. ConnectWise Executive Appointments: ConnectWise has hired Office Depot veteran Todd Hale as CIO, and ACI Worldwide veteran Ciaran Chu as general manager of ConnectWise Control. The moves come a few months after ConnectWise reorganized around four business units that each have their own engineering and product management teams.

4. Partner Program – Endpoint Monitoring: Tanium has launched a Technology Partner Program. As part of the program, partners can leverage Tanium’s API — which “provides access to real-time endpoint data spanning organizations’ entire IT infrastructure,” in addition to Tanium products, documentation, support, technical validation, and co-marketing opportunities, the company said.

5. Partnership – Automation Software: Accenture and Laiye are partnering to “help companies in their digital transformation journey through the scaling up of AI-powered Intelligent Automation,” the two firms said.

6. Private Equity – Cybersecurity: Thoma Bravo has completed its strategic investment in Intel 471, a provider of cyber threat intelligence for enterprises and governments.

7. Quarterly Financial Results: The latest data points include:

ePlus net sales were $451.5 million in Q4 of fiscal 2022, up 28.1% from the corresponding quarter last year. Also, net earnings rose 55.9% to $24.2 million.

Lenovo posted its slowest quarterly growth in seven quarters amid microchip shortages, Reuters reported.

Nutanix revenue was $403.7 million in Q3 of fiscal 2022, up 17% compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Net loss was $111.6 million, compared to a $123.6 million net loss in the corresponding quarter last year.

Snowflake’s Q1 of FY23 revenue was $422.4 million, up 85% compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The company had a net loss of $165.8 million for the quarter, which was smaller than a $203.2 million net loss in the corresponding quarter last year.

Splunk total revenue was $674 million in Q1 of fiscal 2023, up 34% from the corresponding quarter last year.

8. Apple Employee Compensation Plans: Apple plans to boost pay for U.S. works by 10% or more amid a tight labor market, inflation and the spread of unionization efforts across its retail stores, Bloomberg reported.

