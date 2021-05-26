5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 26 May 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Funding – MSP & ISV: Terazo, a software development and managed services firm, has raised $10+ million in funding. The round was led by Tercera with participation from Twilio.

2. Talent – Remote Access & IT Support: Splashtop has named Michelle Burrows as chief marketing officer (CMO), and Grant Murphy as vice president (VP) of sales, Americas.

3. Data Protection – Cloud Services: Veeam described its overall data protection strategy during the VeeamOn 2021 virtual conference. Much of the focus involved data protection software for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft 365 and Kubernetes containers.

4. Data Protection – Ransomware Mitigation: Retrospec, a StorCentric company, has released Retrospect Backup 18 and Retrospect Virtual 2021. The upgraded platforms feature “new ransomware protection and security enhancements designed to enable businesses to further fortify themselves against accidents and malicious threats,” the company says.

5. Kubernetes Monitoring: New Relic has launched launched Kubernetes monitoring. It leverages Auto-Telemetry with Pixie, which integrates with New Relic One.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Cloud Distribution: Pax8 has agreed to distribute Axcient, BitTitan, novaSOC, Nuvolex, and Proofpoint to channel partners and MSPs on a global basis.

2. Distribution – Partner Financing: Tech Data has launched Tech Data Capital, a “captive finance company that offers payment solutions to help businesses acquire the necessary technology products and services needed to drive growth,” the distributor says.

3. Partner Program Momentum: KnowledgeLake, a provider of document processing solutions, has added four new partners to its channel partner network. The expanded lineup includes:

4. Partner Program – Email Security and Data Protection: Zix, parent of AppRiver, has expanded its global partner program in Germany and the United Kingdom (UK). Zix German partners will now be able to take advantage of localized product offerings, including Advanced Threat Protection, Secure File Share and a dedicated Partner Portal. In the UK, existing and new partners, be able to add Data Archive Residency to their product portfolios, the company says.

5. Partner Program – Enterprise Software: Broadcom has launched Expert Advantage, an expanded global channel services partner program for Broadcom Software partners. Broadcom’s enterprise software portfolio includes acquired products from CA Technologies and Symantec, among others.

