5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 26 May 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Top Partners of the Year: We’re putting together something new — just for you. The first truly global list of its kind…

2. MSP Revenues for April 2020: Here are key MSP revenue trends for April 2020, according to MSPCFO, a business intelligence application that also aggregates data from MSPs.

3. Partnership – DXC & ServiceNow: DXC Technology has built a Corporate Incident Response (CIR) application for ServiceNow. The application enables customers to “quickly and proactively identify, address and manage important non-IT corporate incidents, such as those related to facilities, physical security, and environment, health and safety,” DXC says.

4. Partnership – SD-WAN Services: Momentum Telecom has selected 128 Technology’s Session Smart Router to enable software defined network services for enterprise customers and partners.

5. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN): Very Good Security (VGS) has achieved Select Technology Partner status within the AWS APN program.

6. Distribution – Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI): Tech Data has partnered with Dataiku to accelerate enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning adoption in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.

7. Distribution – Wireless Broadband: Winncom Technologies has agreed to distribute Redline Communications Group’s industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions.

