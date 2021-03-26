5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Friday 26 March 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, March 26, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP M&A: NuMSP remains in acquisition mode…

2. PPP Application Deadline Extended: Details are here.

3. Technology SPACs List – Still Growing: ChannelE2E is now tracking 76 Blank Check companies that are focused on technology company M&A.

4. AWS – E-Commerce Business Monitoring: Amazon Web Services announced the general availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics, a new fully managed service. Amazon Lookout for Metrics helps customers monitor such metrics as revenue, web page views, active users, transaction volume, and mobile app installations with greater speed and accuracy, the company says. The service also makes it easier to diagnose the root cause of anomalies like unexpected dips in revenue, high rates of abandoned shopping carts, spikes in payment transaction failures, increases in new user sign-ups, and more, the company says.

5. IPO – Cloud Services Provider: DigitalOcean raised more than $775 million in an IPO (initial public offering) this week, but the cloud service provider’s stock ($DOCN) sank about 12 percent during the opening hours of trading on March 24. DigitalOcean provides self-service cloud computing infrastructure for small and midsize businesses.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. MSP Advisors – Remote Software: Splashtop, a developer of remote access and remote support software, has formed an MSP Advisory Council. This group of advisors helps keep Splashtop up-to-date with the latest IT challenges faced by MSPs, while also providing feedback and advice on Splashtop product features and roadmap, the company says. More than 30,000 MSPs have embraced Splashtop, the company says. The MSP Advisory Council includes:

2. Dropbox Channel Reorganization: Dropbox has combined its direct and indirect sales teams together to run as one internal commercial organization, ChannelWeb UK reports. The reorganization comes after Dropbox cut 11 percent of staff in January 2021. Meanwhile, Dropbox rival Box may be up for sale.

3. Partnership – Contact Centers: National master agent MicroCorp. has embraced the UJET contact center platform. With UJET’s in-app support, businesses can “eliminate fragmented, repetitive customer interactions while unifying their customer data for a more intelligent and contextual customer journey,” the company says. Partners can also access the new UJET Virtual Agent which provides proactive, conversational AI to empower both customers and contact center agents, the company asserts.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar