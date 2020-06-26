5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 26 June 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, June 26, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Aptean has acquired Wisconsin-based ERP and customer relationship management (CRM) firm WorkWise. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal comes just as Aptean also announces a new funding round to back the business.

2. Business Implosion – SMB Software: ScaleFactor, a small business accounting automation startup that raised $100 million in funding, is shutting down, Forbes reports.

3. Partner Program – Colocation Services: Cyxtera has launched an updated Channel Partner Program, and hired Nicholas Voth as its new VP of Global Channel Strategy and Sales. Voth most recently led global MSP engagements at Commvault. Earlier, he held key channel posts at DXC, OVH, VMware, EMC and CA. Cyxtera also formally introduced its Influencer Referral Partner Program that provides special incentives for partner-led referrals.

4. Risk Management – PSA and ERP Software: FinancialForce, which develops ERP and PSA software for the Salesforce cloud platform, has introduced two new tools to help organizations manage risk and collaborate efficiently in the pandemic environment, the company says.

5. Talent – Accenture Hiring Freeze: The IT consulting giant plans to pause hiring while navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

6. Talent – Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Nutanix has named Christian Goffi as VP, Americas Channel Sales. Goffi is stepping into the role previously held by Christian Alvarez, who was promoted to Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels.

7. Apple Device Management: Parallels has released Mac Management 8.5 for Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. Version 8.5 adds the ability for enterprises to manage iPad and iPhone mobile devices at no cost until the end of 2020 in addition to the Mac device management features. The new Parallels release surfaces the same week that Apple acquired Fleetsmith, a cloud platform that allows enterprises and MSPs to remotely manage Apple devices.

