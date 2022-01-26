5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 26 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Cloud Marketplace – Managed Print Services: Pax8‘s cloud marketplace now allows MSPs to leverage Printix, a Kofax company. The result: MSPs can manage and maintain their clients’ print environments, the companies said.

2. Microsoft Cloud Growth: Microsoft Azure cloud revenue grew 46 percent in Q2 of fiscal 2022. Microsoft shares initially dropped on the news amid concerns about slowing growth rates, but shares later rallied when the company provided a strong forecast for upcoming quarters.

3. Executive Leadership – Cloud Backup: Asigra has made the following executive appointments:

Eric Simmons, CEO;

Val Silva, CTO;

Pete Nourse, chief revenue officer/chief marketing officer; and

Chris Gilkes, VP of worldwide sales.

4. Channel Chief – Google Cloud: Kevin Ichhpurani has been named the new global channel chief for Google Cloud, succeeding Carolee Gearhart, who’s leaving the cloud computing provider after more than three years, Computer Reseller News reported.

5. Channel Chief – Unified Communications: 8×8 has named Lisa Del Real as global channel chief, reporting to chief sales officer Ken Berryman. Bobby Hall, who served as the company’s interim Channel Chief, will resume responsibility for 8×8’s channel program and team in North America, and will report to Del Real.

6. MSP Partner Program – Kaspersky: In the first three years of its MSP Foundation project, Kaspersky has achieved fourfold growth in sales among MSPs, the security company said. Actual revenue figures were not disclosed.

7. Partner Program – SaaS Backup: Veristor Systems has joined the Commvault Partner Advantage Program as a Metallic Managed Service Provider.

8. Partner Program – Low Code Integrations: Digibee , a low-code integration platform, has announced a Partner Program.

9. Partnership – AWS Cloud Management: nOps and Bloomip have partnered through the Ingram Micro Cloud to further their respective cloud consulting and management services — including support for Amazon Web Services clientele.

10. Partner Program – Infrastructure Automation Software: Puppet has announced a new global channel partner program for the company’s almost 200 worldwide channel partners that operate across 35 countries, the software company said. The new channel program will be competency based — rather than a a traditional tiered revenue-based approach. Additionally, Puppet lowered the threshold for becoming a reseller partner and making it easier to maintain that status from year-to-year, the firm said.

11. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): Check Point Software Technologies has enhanced its Harmony Connect Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to offer:

Zero-trust connectivity to corporate applications with cloud delivered VPN-as-a-service;

improved connectivity speed worldwide with new global points-of-presence; and

increased security for your environment thanks to device posture validation for remote user devices, the company said.

12. State of CPPA Compliance: Only 11% of companies are able to fully meet California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) requirements, especially when managing Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs), new research from CYTRIO reveals.

13. Government Managed Services – CMMC Compliance: CyberSheath Services International, a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) managed service vendor, has introduced a new service that “provides all federal contractors with a cost-effective, scalable solution to meet cybersecurity requirements across security, IT, and compliance,” the company said.

14. Data Security and Analytics: Varonis Systems has announced Version 8.6 of the Varonis Data Security Platform. The update now supports expanded data security for Microsoft 365 — with “at-a-glance tools to uncover exposed files and folders, new threat models to defend against ransomware, and automated labeling for sensitive files,” the company said.

