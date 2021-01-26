5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Tuesday 26 January 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Storage: DataCore Software has acquired Caringo. The combined entity will enable DataCore to offer” complete, best-of-breed software-defined storage solutions for block, file, and object—from a single vendor,” the companies say.

2. Data Protection – Have It Your Way: Axcient has announced “Bring Your Own (BYO) data center” through its Direct-to-Cloud offering, including private cloud infrastructure. The BYO option allows MSP partners to choose their preferred IT infrastructure for customer backups.

3. SaaS Application Backup: Commvault’s Metallic Backup-as-a- Service (BaaS) now supports Salesforce Backup and Microsoft Teams recovery enhancements; the addition of Oracle and Active Directory to Metallic Database Backup; and the addition of HyperScale X as an integrated appliance and edge offering for Metallic. In addition, Metallic has expanded to support 23 countries. The latest areas of support span EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), including Austria, France, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Switzerland.

4. IT Monitoring – Microsoft Teams: AppNeta has expanded its network monitoring capabilities for Microsoft Teams to “make it easier for businesses to gain visibility into network performance issues by user location,” AppNeta says.

5. IT Asset Management and AWS: Lucidum‘s IT asset discovery platform now features a free community license that supports Amazon Web Services (AWS). Once configured, the platform automatically ingests data from 13 AWS services, including compute, storage and database services, Lucidum says.

6. Small Business IT Services Bundle: Verizon Business has unveiled Complete Business Bundle, which provides Internet connectivity, desk phone and security solutions with 24/7 tech support to small businesses.

7. Talent – Governance: CloudSphere has hired Microsoft and Google veteran Jane Gilson to succeed Patrick McNally as CEO.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partnership – MSP Cloud Data Protection and Rubrik: Assured Data Protection, an MSP focused on cloud data protection, has launched ProtectView — a centralized platform that enables businesses to proactively manage their entire Rubrik for data protection, data backup and disaster recovery, the MSP says.

2. IT Service Management and Artificial Intelligence: Aisera, which develops an AI Service Management platform, is working with Cisco Webex to provide remote workforces with “best-in-class service desk experience and enhanced productivity,” the companies say.

3. Partnership – European Cloud: Global IT consulting firm Atos and OVHcloud are creating a 100% European multi-cloud solution. This combination maximizes Atos OneCloud and OVHcloud’s cloud solutions based on sovereign infrastructures. International clients will benefit from the two companies’ global footprint with access to a joint network of more than 130 datacenters to host dedicated, private environments, the companies say.

4. Partner Program – Managed Unified Communications: Lingo Communications‘ new sales revenue from the partner channel increased by more than 335 percent compared to 2019, the company says. In addition, the number of active agents selling for Lingo increased by over 300% across more than a dozen new markets. The latest Lingo partnership involves MicroCorp, a master agent for telecom and cloud services. Lingo did not disclose actual dollar figures generated by the partner program.

5. Partnership – Sustainability: Accenture and Salesforce are expanding their alliance to help companies embed sustainability into their business and contribute to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the two companies say.

6. Integration – Voice and Microsoft Teams: Fusion Connect now offers Calling Services for Microsoft Teams, extending the reach of Teams users with the ability to make calls to people outside the organization, the company says.

7. Distribution – Data Management: HTC Global Services has agreed to distribute Informatica’s enterprise cloud data management software in India.

8. Microsoft Azure Expert MSP: UK-based secure cloud services provider, Six Degrees is now a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP. Only eight UK-based MSPs have earned the accreditation.

