5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 26 February 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Talent – MSP Education: SolarWinds has hired MSP veteran Chrystal Taylor to join the company’s Head Geeks team. The SolarWinds Head Geeks bring over 120 collective years of real-world expertise and industry credentials to provide the tech pro and MSP community with perspectives, advice, and discussion on the latest trends and challenges in technology, SolarWinds says.

2. Talent – Data Protection: Druva has named Chris White as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Matt Lindeman as chief customer officer (CCO).

3. Talent – Data Centers and PCs: Lenovo has hired EMC veteran Pete Koliopoulos as director of global channel strategy.

4. Managed Print Services: Lexmark Cloud Print Management (CPM) is now available to its channel partners. Lexmark offers Cloud Connector, Cloud Fleet Management and Cloud Print Management within its overall Lexmark Cloud Services for partners and customers.

5. IT Monitoring and Vulnerability Assessments: Datadog now integrates with Nessus from Tenable. The integration ensures advanced vulnerability assessment capabilities from Nessus are available as part of a secure, end-to-end DevOps process, the companies assert.

6. Networking – Global IT Services: ADTRAN has launched a Global Services Portfolio. The portfolio offers global service providers an ecosystem of turnkey network implementation, maintenance, professional, managed and cloud services, ADTRAN says.

7. IPO – Robotic Process Automation: UiPath may pursue an IPO that values the RPA software maker at about $7 billion, Bloomberg reports, UiPath develops RPA software that may further automate and revolutionize IT service desks as well as other business processes. UiPath is widely popular in enterprise settings, but most mainstream MSPs have yet to deploy the technology.

8. Funding: Digital River has raised $50 million in incremental funding for its API-based global ecommerce solution push. Siris Capital Group led the investment.

9. New Partner Programs: New efforts from Cameyo, SysAid and Zscaler are detailed here.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

Got news to share for our morning update? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.