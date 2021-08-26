5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 26 August 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Bitwarden password management, Microsoft hires AWS's Charlie Bell, Cloud Solution Factory, Ingram Micro Cloud Blue, Tech Data & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, less) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, August 26, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Talent – Public Cloud Services: Microsoft has hired former Amazon Web Services (AWS) executive Charlie Bell as corporate VP, CNBC reports.

2. Distribution – Cloud Services: Tech Data has expanded its catalog of cloud solutions within the Cloud Solution Factory on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

3. Professional Services Automation (PSA) Software: CloudBlue, owned by Ingram Micro, has launched CloudBlue Rev — a PSA solution — in North America.

4. MSP Partner Program – Password Management: Bitwarden has announced a password management offering for MSPs.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar