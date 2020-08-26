5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Wednesday 26 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. MSPs and SaaS Management: Two startups have introduced SaaS application management platforms for MSPs. The names to know include Augmentt — from N-able veterans Gavin Garbutt and Derik Belair — and SaaS Alerts. We’ll share more details soon.

2. Funding – AI Monitoring: Amazon Alexa Fund has invested in Fiddler, a startup that develops a monitoring platform focused on AI and machine learning. Fiddler’s Explainable AI Platform and ML Monitoring solution “enable data science, product, and business users to explain, monitor, and analyze their AI solutions, providing transparent and reliable experiences to customers,” the startup says.

3. Earnings – Pure Storage: Revenue was $403.7 million in Q2 of fiscal 2021, up 2 percent from the corresponding quarter last year. Pure Storage‘s stock ($PSTG) fell about 10 percent in pre-market trading amid concerns about the company’s gross margins.

4. Earnings – Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Net revenue was $6.8 billion for HPE’s Q3 of 2020, down 6 percent from the corresponding quarter last year. However, HPE’s results largely beat Wall Street’s expectations — and the company touted growing demand for HPE GreenLake cloud services solutions. The company’s stock ($HPE) rose nearly 7 percent in pre-market trading.

5. 5G Network Deployments: Verizon recently completed the first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session in the United States. Key partners on the project have included Amazon Web Services (AWS) and VMware.

6. Distribution – Virtual Windows Desktops and Microsoft Azure: Tech Data has introduced a Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure Click-to-Run Solution, which increases remote workforce productivity while ensuring data and applications can be securely accessed from any location using any device.

