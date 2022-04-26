5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 26 April 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Channel Chief: OpsLevel, a startup that helps development teams organize and track their microservices in centralized portal, has hired New Relic veteran Todd Osborne as head of worldwide sales.

2. M&A Rumor – False: Orange has no plans to sell its physical telecoms network, Orange CFO Ramon Fernandez said on April 26, Reuters reported.

3. Private Equity and Linux – No Deal: Thoma Bravo expressed interest in acquiring SUSE, but owner EQT decided to retain the Linux software company, Bloomberg reports.

4. Business Continuity for MSPs: Datto has launched SIRIS 5 on premises appliances as well as Cloud Continuity for PCs. The new developments reinforce a hybrid world, where MSPs can mix-and-match pure cloud solutions and specialized on-premises hardware to protect customer data. The Datto launches surface amid the company’s pending sale to Kaseya.

5. Managed Services – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): UiPath has introduced a new Automation as a Service offering on the Finastra cloud. The goal: Deliver a managed service model for automation to Finastra’s bank, credit union, and financial institution customers. With the new offering, UiPath and its partners can “design, install, deploy, run, and maintain automated processes to enable the banking sector to leverage the power of automation along with the security and compliance of cloud-based infrastructure from Finastra,” UiPath asserted.

6. Branding: Accenture Interactive has rebranded as Accenture Song. The move reflects the company’s “post-pandemic world-class services that reinvent customer connections, sales, commerce and marketing and business innovation to meet clients’ accelerated demand for business growth through sustained customer relevance at the ever-changing speed of life,” Accenture asserted.

7. Partner Program – Unified Communications: Kurmi Software has launched Kurmi Advantage Partner (KAP) program to promote the company’s automated Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) provisioning solution.

