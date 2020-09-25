5 Channel Partner and News Updates: 25 September 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, September 25, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Survey – Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs: Participate here and potentially earn honors.

2. IPO Valuation – Software: Data mining software specialist Palantir Technologies is expected to generate a $22 billion valuation as part of a planned IPO (initial public offering) on September 30, The Wall Street Journal reports.

3. IT Service Desks and Slack: atSpoke for Slack has been upgraded with AI-powered service desk capabilities to help IT teams support employees and remote workers.

4. Cloud Storage Management – Microsoft Azure: NetApp has released Elastigroup for Microsoft Azure Spot Virtual Machines (VMs). The service “simplifies and automates compute infrastructure provisioning and autoscaling while allowing cloud consumers to dramatically reduce their compute spending by up to 90 percent, along with providing high availability,” NetApp asserts. The solution is based on NetApp’s recent Spot acquisition.

5. Contract – Indoor 5G Networks: Samsung Electronics has signed up Verizon as its first customer in the United States for its 5G products to increase indoor coverage, weeks after winning a $6.64 billion order for telecom equipment from the mobile network operator, Reuters reports.

6. AI Partnership – US-UK: The Trump administration is set to announce that the United States and the United Kingdom have signed a new agreement to cooperate on research and development of artificial intelligence. Source: Axios, September 25, 2020.

7. Big Tech: A U.S. House panel plans to hold an Oct. 1 hearing on proposals to strengthen antitrust laws and restore online competition as it nears release of a long-awaited report on Big Tech. Source: Reuters, September 24, 2020.

