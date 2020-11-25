5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Wednesday 25 November 2020

Here re five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Ingram Confirms Harmony PSA Acquisition: The rumors about Ingram Micro acquiring Harmony PSA were true. After ChannelE2E reported the rumor earlier this month, Ingram has confirmed the deal to the Orange County Business Journal, a newspaper near Ingram’s California headquarters. Ingram’s transactional systems will integrate with Harmony PSA in Q2 2021, the distributor told the newspaper.

2. M&A Advisor – MSP Software & Security: Capstone Headwaters, an international investment banking firm, advised StratoZen on its recent sale to ConnectWise. Also, Strong and Hanni served as legal counsel to StratoZen.

3. HP Earnings: HP Inc. ($HPQ) revenue was $15.3 billion, down 1 percent from Q4 of 2019. Net earnings were $668 million, a major improvement from $388 million in Q4 of 2019.

4. Dell Earnings: Dell Technologies ($DELL) revenue was $23.5 billion in Q3 of fiscal 2021, up 3 percent from Q3 of fiscal 2020. Net income was $881 million, up 60 percent from $552 million in Q3 of fiscal 2020.

5. VMware Earnings: VMware ($VMW) revenue was $2.86 billion in Q3 of fiscal 2021, up 8 percent from Q3 of fiscal 2020. Net income was $434 million, up from $407 million in Q3 of fiscal 2020.

6. Pure Storage Earnings: Pure Storage ($PURE) revenue was $410.6 million in Q3 of 2020, down 4 percent from Q3 of 2019. Net loss was

7. Nutanix Earnings: Nutanix revenue was $312.8 million of Q1 of fiscal year 2021, roughly flat with Q1 of fiscal 2020. Net loss was $229 million, smaller than a $265 million net loss in Q1 of fiscal 2020. The hyber-converged infrastructure (HCI) software provider continues to emphasize its shift to subscription services and recurring revenues.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partnership – Microsoft Azure Cloud Training: Coding Dojo, a technology education company, is working with Microsoft to “proliferate Microsoft Azure certifications in the workforce.” The collaboration will “increase the amount of job-ready Azure developers by integrating Microsoft Learn tracks into the Coding Dojo curriculum, as well as offering discounted Azure certification exams to all Coding Dojo students and alumni,” the company says.

2. Partnership – Amazon Web Services (AWS): Orange Business Services has announced a global strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to help enterprises “accelerate their digital transformation and leverage the benefits of the cloud to adapt quicker to market changes and user needs,” the companies say.

3. Partnership – Data Management: Confluent disclosed this partnership with IBM.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Event Calendar