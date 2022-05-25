5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 25 May 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – RMM Migration Services: Details from N-able are here…

2. MSP Software – Security Integration: Atera continues to expand its MSP software platform integrations — including support for Axcient, Emsisoft and Ironscales.

3. Partner Program – Data Protection: Asigra Inc. has launched the Tiger’s Den Channel Program. It features “significant updates to tiered discounting, new product marketing materials, enhanced partner services and support, as well as a new engagement package for value added distributors (VADs) designed to increase global product availability,” the company said. Asigra also emphasized that the company is 100% focused on the channel.

4. Partnership – Compliance and Unified Communications: Theta Lake and RingCentral now integrate natively. Partners and customers gain “advanced archiving and search capabilities to enable more efficient business preservation and supervision of all RingCentral MVP communications, including voice, RingCentral Video, team messaging, SMS, faxes, and more,” the companies said.

5. Government IT Services: Rackspace Technology has launched Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Government. The offering aligns with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s essential cloud characteristics of on-demand, broad access, resource pooling, rapid elasticity, and measured service, Rackspace asserts. The goal: Provide government cloud personnel the ability to “access deep cloud expertise in a flexible way, without having to carefully craft a statement of work,” Rackspace asserted.

6. Funding – Cyber Startup: Xerox Ventures has invested in cybersecurity infrastructure startup LimaCharlie. The $5.45 million seed financing round was led by Susa Ventures with participation from Sands Capital, Lytical Ventures, CoFound Partners and others. This brings the company’s total funding to $6.35 million, with a current valuation of $24 million, Xerox Ventures indicated.

7. Talent: DNSFilter has named Colin Britton as chief operating officer and Dave Raphael as chief product officer.

