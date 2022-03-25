5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 25 March 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, March 25, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Conference: DattoCon 2022 is now confirmed for September 11-13 in Washington, D.C, according to Datto.

2. Microsoft Azure Expert MSP: Ingram Micro Cloud has retained Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status for the third consecutive year.

3. Partnership – Managed XDR (eXtended Detection and Response): MDR provider Expel has become a Palo Alto Networks Cortex XMDR Specialization partner.

4. Big Tech and Antitrust Regulations: Landmark European rules targeting Alphabet unit Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook) and Microsoft are likely to set a global benchmark and may even force the tech giants to be more innovative, lawyers and experts said, according to Reuters. Related: See the latest Big Tech antitrust developments covered here.

5. SAP Cloud Exits Russia: SAP is shutting down its cloud operations in Russia, withdrawing further from the country after stopping sales in Russia in early March 2022, Reuters reported.

6. Energy Sector Cyberattacks: State-sponsored Russian cyber actors targeted U.S. international energy sector organizations from 2011 to 2018, the CISA and FBI reported. The announcement was paired with the unsealing of criminal charges against four Russian government officials, whom the U.S. Department of Justice accused of carrying out two major hacking operations aimed at the global energy sector, Reuters reported.

