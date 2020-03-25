5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 25 March 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. COVID-19 Impact On the Channel: The 2112 Group‘s latest research covers economic, strategic and operational perspectives. Find it here.

2. Cares Act – the $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill: A deal has been reached, but federal government checks won’t reach Americans until the second week of April, Bloomberg Radio estimates.

3. Emergency Small Business Loans: Here’s how to find them. But please note: The Small Business Administration is fielding 30,000 phone calls per day from businesses seeking loans and related information, Bloomberg Radio reports. The SBA website also is slow amid the traffic strain. We recommend visiting the site off-hours for best performance.

4. Work From Home – Free Technology Offers: Here’s the list, updated daily.

5. NinjaRMM Message to Partners: NinjaRMM CEO Sal Sferlazza offered this update to partners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

6. Data Protection – MSPs: Enterprise Networking Solutions, Inc. (ENS-Inc) is the first MSP to deploy JetStream DR on Cloudian, a cloud-native disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) solution built on JetStream DR and Cloudian object storage technologies.

7. Data Protection – Public Clouds: Zerto has launched Zerto 8.0 with new integration with Google Cloud, deeper integrations with Azure, AWS public cloud platforms, and new innovations with VMware, the company says.

8. Cloud Monitoring: Sysdig has announced cloud monitoring at scale with full Prometheus compatibility.

9. Artificial Intelligence – Dell: The latest updates are here.

10. Integration – UCaaS and Microsoft Teams: SkySwitch resellers will soon be able to make Microsoft Teams interoperable with the SkySwitch cloud voice platform, expanding the functionality and capabilities of both cloud-based services.

11. Distribution – UCaaS: ScanSource now offers Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, a work-from-anywhere cloud solution providing unified communications across voice, video, team messaging, file sharing and fax.

12. Partner Program – SaaS Billing: Gotransverse, a provider of enterprise SaaS billing solutions, today launched an expanded partner program created to enlist more enterprise companies to deliver comprehensive billing and financial systems.

13. Partnership – Enterprise CRM: Zendesk is partnering ​Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)​ to provide CRM solutions to large Enterprises.

14. Funding: Hyperproof announces $3 million in additional funding, and has released new features to help organizations continuously manage compliance.

