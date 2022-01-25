5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 25 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. MSP – Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): Expereo will be offering Cato SASE Cloud services worldwide.

2. MSP Data Protection: MSP360 has released MSP360 Managed Backup 5.7 with support for Amazon S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval — an archive storage class that delivers the lowest-cost storage for rarely accessed workloads, MSP360 notes.

3. Executive Leadership – Salesforce Partner: Odaseva, developer of an enterprise data platform for Salesforce, has hired Boston Consulting Group veteran Remi Poujeaux as senior VP of innovation. Poujeaux will lead the company’s focus on “solving the most complex data management challenges faced by enterprises running on Salesforce,” Odaseva said.

4. Talent – Email Security: Vade has hired Comcast veteran Severin Walker as director of provider products and services.

5. Partnership – Desktop as a Service (DaaS): CDW has selected HPE GreenLake as the underlying infrastructure for CDW SecureWorks — a Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform in the United Kingdom.

6. Training – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Coursera’s online training platform will now feature training courses for UiPath’s RPA software.

7. Integration – ServiceNow: A new GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow integration has been certified by ServiceNow. The app, from Translations.com, is an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process, all within the ServiceNow user interface, Translations.com asserted.

8. Funding – Telecom Project Management: Oaktree Capital Management has invested in ITG Communications, a national provider of installation, fulfillment, construction and project management services to the cable, telecommunications and utility industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

9. IBM Quarterly Financial Results: IBM delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly financial results for Q4 of 2021, led by the company’s hybrid cloud software business — which leans heavily on Red Hat software.

