5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 25 February 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Ukraine – Outsourced IT Services: Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine will threaten the Ukraine’s information technology sector — which was booming before the conflict started. Indeed, Ukraine’s IT export volume increased 36% to $6.8 billion in 2021, up from $5 billion in 2020 and $4.2 billion in 2019, according to the IT Ukraine Association. Source: Wall Street Journal, Feb 24.

2. M&A – Identity and Access Management: Imprivata, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, has acquired Securelink.

3. Partnership: Cortelco of Puerto Rico has agreed to resell Sollensys’s ransomware recovery software — which is built on blockchain technology.

4. Partner Program – Security Operations: Adlumin has launched an enhanced Adlumin Advantage MSP program. The program features a managed security services platform with XDR and SOAR capabilities.

5. Partnership – 5G Private Wireless Networks: Atos and Nokia have inked a global partnership to provide businesses with 4G and 5G private wireless networking solutions. Nokia signed a similar partnerships with Kyndryl in mid-February 2022.

6. Partnership – AWS Cloud Security: Code-X and AWS have partnered to “bring Code-X software capabilities to the full AWS realm, including AWS National Security solutions,” the companies said.

7. Partnership – AWS Managed Services: Rackspace and AWS have expanded their partnership with an “additional multi-year joint investment to drive customer value and innovation.” The existing partnership has already led to more than 1,000 cloud projects. Rackspace’s AWS business grew 250 percent over the past three years. Actual dollar figures were not disclosed. Rackspace has over 2,000 AWS customers, and over 1,000 dedicated AWS professionals who hold more than 2,500 AWS accreditations.

8. Cloud Distribution – Security: The Orca Cloud Security Platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

9. Cloud Distribution – Sales Automation Software: Salesloft has joined the Google Cloud Marketplace.

10. Distribution – Brazil: Zentek has agreed to distribute StrikeForce Technologies in Brazil.

11. Community – Application Security: Apiiro has launched a community that focuses on the “unique challenge of remediating risks in cloud-native applications,” the company said.

12. VMware Quarterly Financial Results: VMware’s revenue was $3.53 billion in Q4 of the software company’s fiscal 2022, up 7% from Q4 of fiscal 2021. VMware’s financial results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations, but the software company’s financial forecast disappointed Wall Street analysts.

