5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 25 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Former Datto CEO’s New Gig: Datto founder Austin McChord has joined Heart Health Intelligence as CEO. HHI develops a “cloud-connected toilet seat” that captures cardiac data from a patient’s home. Perhaps curiously, HHI disclosed seed funding on April 1, 2020.

2. MSPs – SD-WAN Partner Program: Bigleaf Networks has introduced MSP-friendly SD-WAN pricing models, the company says.

3. Distribution: Synnex is now a North American master agent for Five9 Inc., which develops cloud-based contact center services.

4. Direct Listing: Workplace app Asana unveiled plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange through a direct listing, adding to a growing number of tech companies debuting this year, Reuters notes.

5. IPO – Cloud Data Warehouses: Snowflake, one of the fastest-growing cloud software companies in Silicon Valley, filed to go public on Monday after revenue more than doubled in the first half of the year to $242 million, CNBC reports.

6. Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR): BackupAssist ER is now generally available. The platform offers “fully automated, disk to disk to cloud backup for Windows Servers,” the company says.

7. IoT – No Sale: Arm has decided not to sell its IoT businesses to SoftBank…

B. Technology Conferences & Virtual Partner Events