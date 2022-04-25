5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 25 April 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, April 25, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Private Equity Fund and MSPs: KKR, which frequently acquires MSPs, MSSPs, telecom and technology services companies, has raised $19 billion for the new KKR North America Fund XIII (also known as NAX3). KKR’s previous acquisitions and investments include Barracuda Networks, CyrusOne, Ensono and Optiv Security.

2. Partner Program – Cloud Security and Compliance: Anitian, a former VAR and MSSP that pivoted into cloud security software, has launched the Anitian Accelerate Partner Program. The program helps partners to adopt “standardized, pre-built, and automated cloud application infrastructure platforms to help enterprise customers modernize their cloud security environments while meeting the highest levels of zero trust security and compliance,” the company said. The three-tiered program supports resellers & MSSPs, technology partners, and 3rd Party Assessor partners.

3. Kyndryl-SAP Alliance: Kyndryl, the IT infrastructure services provider that spun off from IBM in 2021, has expanded its strategic partnership with SAP. The relationship will focus on Rise with SAP, modernization services, data and AI services for SAP BTP, and cyber resilience services. Kyndryl has built similar partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Nokia and other major players worldwide since spinning off from IBM.

4. Rebrand – IT Solutions Provider: Entisys360 has rebranded as e360.

5. Apple Kills macOS Server: Apple has quietly discontinued macOS Server, which originally launched in March 1999. The final version of macOS Server is 5.12.2.

6. Microsoft Governance & Compliance Software: Microsoft has grouped its data governance, information protection, risk management, and compliance products under the Microsoft Purview umbrella.

