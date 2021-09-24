5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 24 September 2021

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, September 24, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Potential M&A – Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software: Activist investor Coast Capital has changed tack and is prepared to back a possible private equity takeover of U.K. automation software maker Blue Prism Group, according to Bloomberg.

2. Managed Print Services: PC and printer giant HP Inc. is testing Managed Print Flex, a cloud-first Managed Print Service (MPS) subscription plan for channel partners and their end-customers. HP Managed Print Flex is currently being piloted with select resellers and customers in the US, UK and Germany. It is expected to become widely available in Spring 2022.

3. MSP Software & IT Automation: Redstor and Bocada are partnering to “provide MSPs with greater visibility over customer environments and increase their revenue opportunities,” the two companies say.

4. Distribution – Security: Channel partners can purchase Zscaler security solutions directly from TD Synnex, the two companies say.

5. Partnership – Financial Services Cybersecurity: Cohere Cyber Secure and SecurityScorecard have partnered to help financial services organizations continuously monitor and mitigate potential cyber threats, both on-premise and in the cloud, the companies say.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar