5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market Updates: 24 May 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Executive Leadership – MSP Organization: The 20, a business development group for MSPs, has hired Michael Bone as chief revenue officer. Bone previously was CRO at ESW Capital and CompassMSP.

2. Partnership – Closing Talent Gaps: EY and IBM have expanded their alliance, this time to “help businesses around the world address some of the most pressing workforce challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including employee recruiting, retention, upskilling and the need to transform HR systems technology at speed and scale,” the two companies said.

3. Partnership – Secure File Services: CTERA and Wasabi Technologies have partnered to provide integrated file and object data service for mid-sized companies. The service will be delivered by channel partners.

4. GitLab Partner Program: GitLab has updated its partner program to include such components as the GitLab Certified Training Partner Program. Moreover, it also features a “reimagined” Alliance Partner Program that attracted more than 50 technology companies in the past year. The latest partners include ARM, CyberArk, D2iQ, Dynatrace, Kontra, Rezilion, Secure Code Warrior & Tabnine.

5. PayPal & FinTech Layoffs: Details surfaced here. Meanwhile, Swedish payment giant Klarna is cutting 10% of its staff, TechCrunch reported.

6. Government Cybersecurity: Check Point Software Technologies has completed a new Common Criteria (CC) certification — which reinforces Check Point’s ability to “meet or exceed the security requirements of the 31 Nations who are members of the Common Criteria Recognition Agreement (CCRA),” the company noted.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar