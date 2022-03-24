5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 24 March 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Axiad, ConnectWise, The Consortium, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Converge Technology Solutions, Bridewell Consulting, EY, Infosys, PlanetOne, Darktrace & more. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

2. MSP Software & Imaging Partners: ConnectWise has joined The Consortium, a “think tank” for the imaging channel. The Consortium is assembled by Mike Stramaglio, president and CEO of Stramaglio Consulting.

3. Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA): Axiad, which automates multi-factor authentication (MFA) with Microsoft Azure Active Directory, has joined MISA — an ecosystem of independent software vendors and MSSPs.

4. IT Services Growth: Converge Technology Solutions Corp.‘s net revenue was $505 million in Q4 of 2021, up 74 percent from Q4 of 2020. Much of the growth involved acquisitions. Indeed, the company’s organic growth in 2021 was 9.6 percent for 2021 vs. 2020.

5. International Expansion: Bridewell Consulting is expanding from the United Kingdom into the U.S. cybersecurity market. One key move involves opening an office in Houston’s Energy Corridor in Texas. Private equity firm Growth Capital Partners invested in Bridewell in 2021.

6. Partnership – EY and Infosys: The two companies have inked a global alliance focused on business integration, systems integration and post-implementation guidance and support for cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

8. Apple Diversity and Inclusion: The latest Apple diversity and equity stats are here, along with a look at diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft & more.

