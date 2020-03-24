5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 24 March 2020

Here are five (actually a bit more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

A. What’s Hot Today

1. MSP Business Survival Checklist: ABC Solutions offers this checklist to help MSPs keep their businesses running amid the pandemic.

2. Emergency Small Business Loans: Here’s how to find them.

3. Work From Home – Free Technology Offers: Here’s the list, updated daily.

4. M&A – IT Services: Austria-based GP Lead Equities is to sell IT service provider MCL Computer & Zubehör to One Equity Partners, Unquote reports.

5. Talent – Partner Relationship Management (PRM): Impartner has named Jonathan Spira as CFO and Scott Taylor as VP of customer success. Spira succeeds long-time Impartner CFO Bert Young, who is retiring in June. Taylor takes on the newly created role of VP of customer success, which has been split out of a role formerly held by Brad Pace, who now assumes the position of VP of operations, and will run sales operations, solution implementation and acquisition integration.

6. Channel Automation: CloudBlue, an Ingram Micro business, has updated CloudBlue Connect, a catalog and channel automation platform. The new Version 19 features an out-of-the-box plugin on the Zapier platform, a web-based process automation platform. This allows providers and their vendors greater to automate processes with thousands of applications with no development effort, Ingram asserts. Also, a new Subscription module enables providers and their vendors to view their respective recurring subscriptions from a consolidated pane.

7. AI Regulations: The top official on artificial intelligence products at the US FDA says that while the agency has some authorities to implement regulatory oversight, it may need additional powers from Congress considering the direction the FDA may possibly take in regulating AI and machine learning products, Medtech Insight reports.