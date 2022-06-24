5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 24 June 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, June 24, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Enterprise MSP – Kyndryl-Oracle Partnership: Kyndryl and Oracle have partnered to “help customers accelerate their journey to the cloud by delivering managed cloud solutions to enterprises around the world.” This is the latest in a growing list of partnerships that Kyndryl has inked since spinning off from IBM in 2021. Other key relationships include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google Cloud and Cisco Systems, among many others. Kyndryl positions itself as the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider.

2. Distribution: Ingram Micro has launched a Cybersecurity Practice Builder program to help VARs and MSPs to build MSSP expertise.

3. Private Equity – Infrastructure Software: Audax Private Equity has invested in BlueCat Networks, a provider of mission-critical, infrastructure software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

4. Partner Program – Unified Communications: 8×8 has launched the Elevate Partner Program.

5. Partner Program – Zero Trust: A new Cloudflare One Partner Program has launched to assist partners with Zero Trust, Network as a Service and Cloud Email Security offerings.

6. Partnership – Security Training: Bugcrowd will resell SocialProof Security’s services, including social engineering prevention training, protocol and practitioner workshops, and penetration testing.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences