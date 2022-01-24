5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 24 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, January 24, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Thank You – Top MSPs: Special thanks to readers worldwide that completed our Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs survey for 2022. We’ll announce honorees & associated MSP research trends during our April 2022 webcast.

2. Microsoft Expert MSP: Coretek has attained Microsoft Expert MSP recognition for 2022.

3. Inclusive & Accessible Technology: ServiceNow has announced “new investments in accessibility to make the Now Platform more inclusive for a wide range of diverse needs, whether physical or cognitive.” Among the key moves: ServiceNow created a cross-functional organization, the Center of Excellence for Accessibility, and appointed Apple and Nike veteran Eamon McErlean as VP and global head of accessibility to lead inclusive innovation on the Now Platform.

4. UK Security Regulations and MSP Fines: MSPs that fail to properly protect data could face fines in the United Kingdom, MicroScope reports.

5. SD-WAN Gateways: Expereo has launched SD-WAN Gateways — a service that allows global enterprises to improve application performance, the company said.

6. Partnership – Singapore: Ernst & Young (EY) is leveraging CrowdStrike’s software for specialized cyber risk management capabilities in Singapore, Channel Asia reported.

7. Partnership – Threat Intelligence: LogRhythm and SecLytics have partnered to provide enhanced threat intelligence capabilities and high-performance analytics to organizations in the Middle East.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar