5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 24 January 2020

1. Potential IPOs – Jamf and Datto?: Jamf Software, which makes tools for enterprises to manage Apple devices, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. Backroom chatter about a potential Datto IPO in 2020 has also grown a little louder, though ChannelE2E has not confirmed the chatter. Datto develops data protection and networking solutions, all delivered via MSPs to SMB customers. Both Datto and Jamf are backed by Vista Equity Partners.

2. M&A – Employee Applications: Zeal Technology and Ontuitive have merged to provide applications that manage real-time employee feedback, analytics and contextual employee support.

3. Research – Cybersecurity and Channel Partners: The latest Untangle findings are here.

4. Research – Top Enterprise Apps: A new AppNeta report identifies the the top Messaging, Collaboration, Social Media, Streaming and Gaming Apps populating enterprise networks today, the company says.

5. Research – Phishing: Proofpoint has released its sixth annual global State of the Phish report.

6. CEOs and Innovation: Accenture has launched a CEO’s guide to getting the most out of technology.

7. Intel Financial Results: Intel posted strong fourth-quarter earnings that benefited from an upswing in personal-computer shipments and robust demand for chips to power data centers, The Wall Street Journal reports. Sales in the period rose 8% to $20.21 billion, beating the $19.23 billion analysts had expected, the report notes. Nevertheless, Intel is trimming some jobs.

1. Partner Momentum – MSP Software: Pulseway, a provider of RMM (remote monitoring and management) software to MSPs and businesses, expanded its customer base by 30 percent in 2019 vs 2018. The company now supports roughly 6,000 businesses and MSPs. Pulseway also strengthened its 2FA (two-factor authentication) software to boost security. Pulseway has been rumored to be backed and/or owned by Kaseya and private equity firm Insight Venture Partners.

2. Partner Momentum – Facilities Management: Accruent, a technology firm focused on facilities management, grew its partner network by more than 16 percent, the company says. Accruent’s product portfolio helps customers to plan, manage and assure compliance for their facilities, the firm says.

3. MSP Ransomware Protection: Remote Techs, an MSP, has embraced NeuShield to protect its business and clientele from ransomware. NeuShield developed t mirror shielding technology to recover data and files when other malware defenses fail.

