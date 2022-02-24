5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 24 February 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 24, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Datto Conference: It sounds like DattoCon 2022, the in-person MSP conference from Datto, will likely return sometime in Q3 of 2022…

2. MSP Market Growth: New clues about the MSP market’s growth surfaced amid quarterly earnings results from Datto ($MSP) and N-able ($NABL).

3. MSP Software – Sales Automation: Aspire Technologies, parent of QuoteWerks, has unveiled VendorRFQ software — which allows MSPs to” easily request pricing from a single vendor or multiple suppliers with just one click,” the company said.

4. Talent – Tech Purchasing Management: Bluewave Technology Group has named Grant van Rooyen as chairman of the board, and Gabe Tuerk as CIO. Bluewave develops a technology purchasing and expense management platform. The executive updates arrive a few weeks after Bluewave raised $75 million — led by Columbia Capital. Moreover, Bluewave recently acquired Telapprise, a technology advisory and expense management firm. That was Bluewave’s sixth acquisition.

5. Partnership – Cyber Insurance: Trend Micro’s MSP partners & customers now have access to an all-digital, streamlined cyber insurance application process from Cowbell Cyber.

6. Partnership – SAP on Azure: Lemongrass and Microsoft hav inked a multi-year partnership to help large and midmarket enterprises deploy SAP applications on Microsoft Azure.

