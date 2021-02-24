5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Wednesday 24 February 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. For Sale: Indeed, Office Depot wants to sell CompuCom.

2. Funding – Cloud Management and Monitoring: ScienceLogic has raised $105 million in Series E funding led by Silver Lake Waterman. Existing investors Goldman Sachs, Intel Capital and NewView Capital also participated in the round.

3. AI and IT Service Management: Cloud MSG and Aisera are partnering to offer Conversational AI and RPA (robotic process automation) to any size enterprise, the companies say.

4. Integration – Cloud Management Tool and Datto: HyAlto, a cloud management platform for MSPs and CSPs, has integrated its platform with Datto. HyAlto’s platform already assists MSPs that run VMware and ConnectWise.

5. Azure Managed Services: Lunavi (formerly Green House Data) has launched an Azure Adoption Program aligned with the Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF). The program helps enterprise customers “rapidly transition from their current on-premise infrastructure to a secure Azure cloud environment that takes advantage of best practices in security, governance, and optimization,” Lunavi says.

6. Cloud Backup – Microsoft 365, Teams, SharePoint: Rubrik has launched Rubrik Protection to provide backup and disaster recovery (BDR) services for Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Teams.

7. Cloud Management: CloudCheckr’s partners and customers now manage more than $4 billion in annualized cloud spend on the company’s cloud platform.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partner Program – Cloud Managed Network Services: Infoblox has launched the Infoblox Cloud Specialization program. The program is predominantly channel-centric and applies the latest advances in microservices, containerization, and virtualization to bring foundational DDI and security capabilities to the cloud in new and different ways, Infoblox asserts.

2. Partner Program – Audio Technology: EPOS has launched the EPOS Amplify partner program.

3. Partner Program – Business Communications: Mitel has launched the MiCloud Connect Partner Managed model, an expansion of its flagship public cloud solution, the company says. The program gives certified partners more control over service delivery and management, while enabling them to deepen customer relationships and more easily transition organizations to the cloud.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar