5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 24 August 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Automation Opportunities and AI Challenges: Fully 80% of executives think automation can be applied to any business decision, a Gartner survey found. Still, only 54% of artificial intelligence (AI) projects make it from pilot to production — which means scaling artificial intelligence remains a significant challenge, Gartner indicated.

2. Multi-Cloud MSP – Rackspace Branding: Rackspace Technology has launched Beyond Clouds, a new global marketing campaign to “educate C-Level decision makers on the company’s process of modernizing applications, data and security solutions for better business outcomes.” The branding campaign comes as Rackspace considers new ways to lift the company’s sagging business valuation.

3. IT Services – Innovation Centers: NTT DATA plans to open a North American Innovation Center that’s co-located with the Innovation Studio in Plano, Texas. The Innovation Center will “conduct joint research and development (R&D) and create use cases with innovative clients who desire to actively utilize advanced technologies,” NTT said.

4. Distribution – Quarterly Earnings: ScanSource net sales were $962.3 million in Q4, up 12.9% from Q4 of 2021. Net income was $19.9 million, compared to $20.7 million in Q4 of 2021. ScanSource CEO Mike Baur said the results capped an “exceptional fiscal year.”

5. AWS Competencies: Cloud monitoring platform provider Datadog achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security, Networking and Retail competencies. Datadog now holds nine competencies, the company said.

6. Blockchain: VMware Blockchain for Ethereum has entered beta testing. The beta expands VMware’s enterprise blockchain platform for businesses to “easily build, efficiently operate, and quickly scale Ethereum-based blockchain networks,” the company said.

7. Compliance: Proofpoint has launched the Intelligent Compliance Platform, which offers enterprises “modern regulatory compliance safeguards while simplifying corporate legal protection practices,” the company said.

