5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 24 August 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A Approved: Cincinnati Bell has received all the regulatory approvals required, and the telco MSP’s $2.9 billion sale to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners (MIP) is expected to close on September 7, according to an 8-k filing with the SEC.

2. Investment – Telehealth Services: Accenture Ventures has invested in ixlayer, a provider of technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing. Ixlayer’s telehealth platform allows players across the healthcare ecosystem to offer convenient and scalable health testing in a virtual environment, the company says.

3. Remote Work Security: Cameyo has announced Secure Cloud Tunneling, a new technology that provides “greater protection for organizations enabling remote & hybrid work by eliminating the need to open ports in their firewall,” the company says.

4. Palo Alto Networks Quarterly Financial Results: Palo Alto Networks announced quarterly results for its fiscal Q4 of 2021. Key metrics include:

Total revenue of $1.2 billion, up 28 percent compared to $950.4 million in fiscal fourth quarter 2020.

GAAP net loss was $119.3 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $58.9 million in fiscal Q4 2021.

5. Research – SaaS Data Security: Roughly 40% of all SaaS assets are unmanaged, which means there is a greater degree of internal, external, and public access to sensitive data, according Quantifying the Immense Risk of Unmanaged SaaS Data Access, a new report from DoControl.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and More

1. Cloud Distribution – Apple Device Management: Pax8 has agreed to distribute Addigy, a multi-tenant management solution for all Apple devices.

2. Partnership – AWS On-Premises: AppNeta has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. The designation recognizes AppNeta Performance Manager’s integration capabilities for AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience, Amazon asserts.

3. Partner Program – Human Layer Security: Tessian is moving to a 100 percent channel model, and partnering with companies such as Optiv Security.

4. Partner Program – Application Security Testing: Checkmarx has launched a global partner program for partners and distributors. MSPs and MSSPs were not mentioned in the announcement.

