5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Monday 24 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, August 24, 2020.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Kaseya Acquires Graphus: Details are here.

2. M&A – Private Equity Acquiring Ingram Micro?: Perhaps so.

3. M&A – Video Conferencing and Unified Communications: Lifesize has acquired Kaptivo, an AI-powered digital collaboration company, to further enhance its portfolio of unified communication and collaboration solutions, the buyer says.

4. IPO – Sumo Logic Cloud Log Management: Sumo Logic has filed for a potential Initial Public Offering.

5. ServiceNow Partner: Pharicode has achieved Elite Partner status from ServiceNow.

6. Partnership – Rackspace and Pure Storage: Rackspace and Pure Storage have announced new milestones in their MSP-multi-cloud storage partnership.

B. Technology Conferences & Virtual Partner Events