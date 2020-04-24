5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 24 April 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 24, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – Government IT Services: Chesapeake Systems has acquired StorExcel, a systems integrator serving the Rocky Mountain region and U.S. Federal Government.

2. MSP Integration – RMM, PSA and Data Protection: Atera and Acronis products now integrate with one another. The result for MSPs: Simplified management across PSA (professional services automation), RMM (remote monitoring and management) and data protection systems.

3. MSP Integration – Documentation & VoIP: bvoip, a VoIP communications platform delivered by MSPs, now integrates IT Glue — an MSP documentation platform from Kaseeya.

4. Data Protection: Commvault has launched NetApp Scale-out Data Protection (SDP), to offer expanded rapid recovery support across NetApp storage systems, the companies say.

5. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services: The top carriers offering managed SD-WAN services are listed here, according to Vertical Systems Group.

6. Customer Experience Partner Strategies: Cisco offers guidance here.

7. Security Monitoring: Datadog’s cloud-based monitoring platform now features Security Monitoring. The move essentially extends Datadog’s platform from developers and IT operations teams to security engineers, the company says. Datadog also has a growing base of MSPs.

8. Embedded Security: Kaspersky has launched a new version of Kaspersky Embedded Systems Security. The offering can now can remotely manage and update ATM and point of sale (PoS) devices located in areas with a 2G internet connection.

9. Distribution: Tech Data has agreed to distribute RangeForce , a cloud-based cybersecurity simulation and training platform. Tech Data will provide the RangeForce CyberSkills Platform to partners as well as use it as a hands-on simulated training solution in its Arizona-based Cyber Range.

10. Distribution – Government IT Services: DLT Solutions, a owned subsidiary of Tech Data, has been selected by Kemp Technologies to be its U.S. public sector distributor

