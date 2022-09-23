5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 23 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, September 15, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. M&A: The Citrix-Tibco merger is expected to close on September 30.

2. DXC for Sale?: DXC Technology has hired M&A advisers after the IT consulting firm received “takeover interest,” Bloomberg reported.

3. Global IT Consulting – Quarterly Financial Results: Accenture revenue was $15.4 billion in Q4 of fiscal 2022, up 15% from Q4 of fiscal 2021. For the full year, revenue rose 22% to $61.6 billion. Still, Accenture said the dollar surge will hurt its fiscal 2023 results, even as robust demand for digital offerings helped the IT services major top quarterly earnings estimates, Reuters reported.

4. IT Service Management (ITSM) and Workflow Automation Upgrade: ServiceNow announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, which features Order Management, Schedule Optimization for Field Service Management (FSM)

5. Integration – Microsoft and Ingram Micro Cloud: Microsoft Online Management Extension (MOME) now integrates into the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace powered by CloudBlue technology. Using CloudBlue Commerce, Microsoft partners can both sell and manage services in a single location, Ingram said.

6. Partner Programs: Updates include…

7. Partnership – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): CGI is rolling out managed services for UiPath robotic process automation (RPA) customers.

8. Partnership – Enterprise IT Services: Kyndryl and Elastic expanded their global partnership to provide customers full-stack observability. Customers can “search, analyze and act on machine data (IT data and business data) stored across hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and edge computing environments,” the companies said. Hmmm… Sounds similar in some ways to Liongard’s capabilities for MSPs in the SMB sector.

9. Partnership – Apple macOS Security on AWS: JamF and AWS are partnering to improve macOS instance security on AWS EC2.

10. Talent – Data Protection: Veeam has hired Qlik, Rackspace and VMware veteran Rick Jackson as chief marketing officer.

11. Google Chromebook Monitoring for MSPs: Details from Goliath Technologies are here.

