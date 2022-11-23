5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 23 November 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. IT Consulting Firm for Sale?: Converge Technology Solutions is exploring a potential company sale. The IT consulting firm and MSP has a market value of roughly $577 million.

2. MSP Partnership – Datto Honors: Datapac, an ICT services and solutions provider in Ireland, has achieved Blue Diamond partner status with Datto. The status represents the top 2% of Datto partners worldwide. Kaseya acquired Datto in mid-2022.

3. AWS Partner: Peraton has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This status recognizes the level of quality and commitment Peraton provides to its customers as the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.

4. Managed Cloud Services: NTT has launched 360 Observability, a managed service that allows organizations to “achieve deep visibility over their cloud-native applications, and hybrid IT and multicloud infrastructure correlated to business context across the entire IT stack,” the MSP said. The managed service leverages software from Cisco Systems.

5. Executive Leadership – Cloud MSP: SMX has made multiple cloud leadership hires. They include:

Rackspace veteran Myles Anderson as VP of the commercial cloud division.

ECS veteran Becky John as VP of business development and growth strategy for the cloud business unit.

Accenture Federal Services veteran Jason Layman as VP for the defense and national security cloud division.

6. Common Cloud Missteps: Gartner has identified these 10 common cloud strategy mistakes.

7. Banned?: Is France banning Office 365 and Google Workspace for schools? Hmmm…

8. Google Cloud Sales Compensation: Google Cloud may scrap sales commissions based on deal values, The Information reported.

9. Going Private: Zendesk, as expected, is now privately held after multiple private equity firms completed the long-expected company buyout.

10. HP Layoffs: The PC and printer maker is cutting up to 6,000 jobs as part of HP’s Future Ready Transformation strategy.

11. VMware Losing Momentum?: VMware appears to be losing momentum amid the software company’s pending sale to Broadcom. Indeed, VMware revenue rose only 1% on Q3 of fiscal 2023 compared to Q3 of fiscal 2022. VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram said the results met the company’s expectations, but Wall Street analysts were not impressed.

