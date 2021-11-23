5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 23 November 2021

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Help Desk Automation: Keep an eye on Swish.ai — which is backed by such investors as Dell Technologies Capital, Skywell Capital Partners, Samsung Next, StageOne Ventures and AxessVentures.

2. Integration – MSP Marketing Software: GlassHive and Datto’s Autotask PSA (professional services automation) software have a new integration that allows MSPs to control what information flows between their sales and marketing platform. MSPs can now create content, track leads, and view KPIs all in one place, GlassHive indicated.

3. Cisco Partner Program: Cisco the week of November 29 will roll out its new Developer and Advisor roles. The new Developer role will replace the Solution Partner program and the new Advisor role will replace the Digital Solutions Integrators program, a Cisco spokesperson noted. The new partner roles are further described in this blog post from Marc Surplus, VP of partner strategy & programs at Cisco.

4. EMEA Partnership – Network Automation: Telefónica and Wipro are building Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment and Continuous Testing (CI/CD/CT) in Telefonica’s German and Brazilian markets, with the perspective of expansion to Spain and UK, the two companies said. The CI/CD/CT approach is designed to simplify 5G network management and maintenance, among other potential benefits.

5. Ransomware Warning – Thanksgiving: MSSPs should identify point contacts and remain vigilant against ransomware attacks — which are often timed for holidays and weekends, the CISA noted.

