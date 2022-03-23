5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 23 March 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Billing Management: Zomentum has released Zomentum Connect, a SaaS-based solution that automates license management and billing reconciliation. The tool “enables technology partners to automatically reconcile client SaaS licenses with client accounts to ensure accurate billing,” the company said.

2. MSP Partnership – AWS Cloud: Presidio has inked a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Key areas of focus include AWS Rapid Migration and Modernization, Application Development, Data and Analytics, DevSecOps, and Cloud Center of Excellence initiatives.

3. MSP Cyber Talent and Training: MSPAlliance has partnered with Boise State University and Stellar Cyber to help MSPs with business, technical, and cybersecurity training, along with job placement tools. The program will begin producing viable MSP security candidates for hire within the year, MSPAlliance predicted.

4. MSP Software – Integration: JumpCloud‘s directory service system now integrates with ConnectWise Manage, a professional services automation (PSA) software solution for MSPs.

5. MSP Software – Distribution: Australian and New Zealand distributor Bluechip has agreed to distribute NinjaOne’s software.

6. Distribution – Identity and Access Management (IAM): TD Synnex has agreed to distribute Ping Identity security solutions to partners in the U.S. and Canada.

7. Distribution – APAC (Asia Pacific): Tech Data, part of Synnex, has expanded its distribution partnership with Invicti Security into the APAC region.

8. Funding – SMB Management Software: Finally, which develops SMB accounting and financial management software, has raised $95 million in Series A funding. The round includes both equity and debt. PeakSpan Capital led the round with participation from Active Capital, 500 FinTech, and GTMfund. Clear Haven Capital provided the debt facility.

9. Funding – Unified Communications Security: Theta Lake has raised $50 million Series B funding round led by Battery Ventures. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Neotribe Ventures, Cisco Investments, RingCentral Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Zoom Video Communications also invested in the round.

10. Cloud Services – Talent Gap: More than 70% of surveyed IT leaders internationally saw a cloud skills gap as an urgent concern. More than half of respondents claimed it either slowed them down (46%) or posed an existential crisis to the company (9%), according to Cloudreach, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP that Atos acquired in 2021.

11. Investment – Customer Experience: Zendesk has invested in Alliants, which develops a Customer Experience Platform that combines customer messaging with concierge capabilities.

