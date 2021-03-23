5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Tuesday 23 March 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Action1, Avaya, Intellibot, Microsoft, Nerdery, ServiceNow, SIE IT Services, Synnex, Tech Data & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software – RMM Release: Action1 has released a cloud-based RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platform for MSPs. Action1 supports patch management, software deployment, IT asset inventory, reporting, and remote access services. It is free for up to 50 endpoints.

2. MSP Contracts – Financial Services: Progress Bank and American Riviera Bank have selected SIE IT Services for network operations and cybersecurity services, the MSP says.

3. M&A Rumor – Microsoft Acquiring Discord?: That’s the rumor, though a deal may not emerge.

4. M&A – ServiceNow Acquires Intellibot: Here’s why the ITSM software giant is buying a robotic process automation startup.

5. M&A Update – Synnex-Tech Data Staffing: In Q&A with employees, Synnex downplayed but didn’t fully dismiss concerns about potential layoffs amid the M&A deal.

6. M&A – Private Equity and Financial Services Software: Thoma Bravo has acquired financial services software provider Calypso Technology from Bridgepoint and Summit Partners. The deal, which had been rumored in recent days, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

7. Updated – Technology SPACs List: ChannelE2E is now tracking 73 blank-check companies focused on technology mergers and acquisitions.

8. Talent – Digital Consultancy: Nerdery has promoted Meghan Stiling to chief digital officer (CDO), where she will oversee Nerdery’s technology and strategy practices. This announcement closely follows three other leadership additions, including Nick Katzenbach’s appointment to chief growth officer, Laura Etches to vice president of marketing and Chris Cobb to vice president of design, Nerdery notes.

9. Talent – SMB Unified Communications: Avaya has hired Verizon veteran Kathleen Sullivan as VP to lead a newly created commercial segment team in North America. Sullivan is responsible for delivering cloud-focused resources for SMB, midmarket and enterprise customers and the partners that serve them.

10. Research – Employees and Remote Work: Fully 73% of workers surveyed want flexible remote work options to continue, according to Microsoft’s first-annual Work Trend Index report.

